Statsguru: Customs duty revisions in Budget aimed to boost manufacturing

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Customs duty collections are growing at a slower pace than income tax. Taxes on income have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 19.2 per cent between FY20 and FY25, compared to a 16.8 per cent growth rate in Customs duty collections in the same period. Overall central tax collections and corporate taxes have grown at a slower pace.
The database also shows that in 2023, India imposed the maximum tariff on textiles (379 per cent) followed by clothing (239 per cent), cereals and beverages (150 per cent) and transport equipment (125 per cent).
Before the rates on certain items like gold, silver and mobile phones were slashed in the recent Budget, India was not only levying higher rates compared to advanced countries, Brics (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa) and the European Union but was also doing so on a wider range of products.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.