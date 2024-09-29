Statsguru: FPI investments rise on India's strong growth outlook, IPO boom

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments are on the rise, driven by stronger economic growth projections for India, a buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market, and the country’s inclusion in global indices.

Net investments by FPIs reached a five-quarter high, with a net inflow of over $11 billion as of September 26 in the July-September quarter (Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2024.

Both debt and equity inflows have been increasing. FPIs invested $18.9 billion on a rolling four-quarter basis in Indian equities and $19.8 billion in debt during this period (Chart 1).

As of March 2024, nearly 40 per cent of FPI inflows into India came from the US, followed by Singapore (9.8 per cent), Luxembourg (7.1 per cent), Mauritius (6 per cent), Ireland (5.5 per cent), and the UK (4.8 per cent).