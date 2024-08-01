UPI transactions top Rs 20 trillion for third straight month in July

India’s flagship payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), reported a 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in transaction volume to reach 14.44 billion in July. The value of transactions also saw a 35 per cent Y-o-Y increase, totaling Rs 20.64 trillion, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday.

This marks the third consecutive month when the value of transactions exceeded Rs 20 trillion. Previously, UPI transaction values totaled Rs 20.07 trillion in June and Rs 20.44 trillion in May.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The data also shows the average daily transaction count on UPI in July was 466 million, amounting to Rs 66,590 crore. Sequentially, the volume of UPI transactions grew by 3.95 per cent in July, while the value of transactions increased by 2.84 per cent during the same period.