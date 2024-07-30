Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / JioBharat J1 4G with pre-installed Jio apps for UPI, TV, and more launched

JioBharat J1 4G with pre-installed Jio apps for UPI, TV, and more launched

The JioBharat J1 4G is available on Amazon India at Rs 1,799. The feature phone is offered in sole dark grey colour

JioBharat J1 4G
JioBharat J1 4G
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat J1 4G, its new feature phone packed with Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioPay (UPI), JioChat, and JioPhotos. The budget 4G feature phone has a physical keypad with support for 23 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bangla.

The JioBharat J1 4G is backed by JioBharat recharge plans, which are available from Rs 123 (28 days) to Rs 1234 (336 days). In all recharge plans, Jio offers 0.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 messages per 28 days. Alongside, all plans are offered with subscription to JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioTV services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


JioBharat J1 4G: Price and availability

The JioBharat J1 4G is available on Amazon India at Rs 1,799. The feature phone is offered in sole dark grey colour.

JioBharat J1 4G: Specifications

The feature phone has a 2.8-inch non-touch display. Powered by a 2,500 mAh battery, the feature phone is based on the ThreadX RTOS operating system. Locked for Jio SIM, the phone has a single nano SIM slot beside a microSD card slot for external storage (up to 128GB). The phone has a camera on the rear, though exact camera specifications are not detailed by Jio. It is through this camera that the phone enables online payments through UPI. The handset measures 135 x 56 x 16mm in size and weighs 122g.

What is JioBharat

More From This Section

OPPO K12x 5G with military-grade durability launched in India: Price, specs

Xiaomi 14 Civi gets Panda design limited edition in India: Take a look

HMD debuts Crest series 5G smartphones in India with focus on repairability

Western Digital launches portable HDDs in up to 6TB storage capacities

OPPO Reno 12 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs


Announced in July last year, JioBharat is a platform targeted to original equipment manufacturers to offer internet-enabled services on entry-level phones. At tha launch. the company said that apart from Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn) will adopt the "Jio Bharat platform" to build “Jio Bharat phones.” The beta trial for the first one million Jio Bharat phones started from July 7 in 2023 across 6,500 tehsils in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jio Things launches MediaTek-powered 4G Android Cluster, Module for 2W EVs

Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,445 crore

Jio, Airtel cumulatively gain 3.44 mn mobile users in May, shows data

Telecom ministry to work on actionable plan on identified issues: Scindia

Jio Financial Services Q1 results: Net profit down 5.72% at Rs 313 crore

Topics :Reliance JioUPI transactionsMobile phone

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story