Paytm sees no impact of reduced UPI incentives on path to profitability

One97 Communications (OCL), which operates brand Paytm, anticipates no impact on its path to profitability from the government’s reduction in incentives for small-ticket Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the recent Budget.

This comes as the company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma had previously indicated that it will deliver one profitable quarter in this financial year (FY25).

“We remain committed to do the same (deliver a profitable quarter this financial year) without UPI incentive. So, it comes up to that,” Sharma said.

Sharma was talking at the launch of 'Card NFC Soundbox' machines.