Wheat markets not overpriced, say millers; warn against cutting import duty

Last week, the Central Government tightened the stock-holding limit on wheat amid growing clamour once again for lowering the duty to enable cheap imports.

However, sections of the industry, particularly the flour millers, feel that the panic is unwarranted and, unlike what is being spread, wheat markets are not overpriced. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They also feel that any knee-jerk reaction of opening up imports or lowering the import duty from the current 40 percent to nil could send a negative signal to the farmer, who is about to plant the new wheat crop in the next few weeks.



The millers argue that wheat prices at current levels of around Rs 2,700–2,800 per quintal are well justified, given that the MSP of the crop has been raised.

The cost of wheat for traders and stockists is almost the same as the current market price of wheat, which further strengthens their argument.

As per their calculations, the Central Government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat in 2024 by Rs 150, from Rs 2,125 per quintal in 2023 to Rs 2,275 per quintal.

That apart, big wheat-growing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have announced an additional bonus of Rs 125 per quintal.



The total government procurement this year of wheat was much lower than the targeted 34 million tonnes and was somewhere around 26.8 million tonnes.

This is despite the production of wheat in the FY25 season being higher than the previous year.

The drop in procurement clearly shows that farmers were getting better prices for their produce outside the official procurement mechanism.

According to the flour millers’ calculations, the average realisation from wheat for farmers this year was somewhere around Rs 2,325 per quintal, which was almost Rs 50 per quintal more than the government support price of Rs 2,275 per quintal.



Now, if we include other expenses on this average realised price of Rs 2,325 per quintal, then the total purchase cost of wheat comes to somewhere around Rs 2,500 per quintal for the traders, which includes market fees, commission, packing gunny bags, wages, and vehicle fare (transportation expenses).

On this, an average cost of Rs 27–28 per month is added as storage charges and interest on the wheat already purchased (the procurement season ended mostly around April).

This average cost for the last five months (April–August) comes to somewhere around Rs 150 per quintal.

When added to the overall cost, this takes the price of wheat at the sellers’ warehouse to somewhere around Rs 2,650 per quintal.



When transportation and other charges of bringing the wheat to Delhi are added, the landed cost comes to somewhere around Rs 2,730 per quintal.

The final sale price of wheat currently being quoted in Delhi markets is Rs 2,750–2,850 per quintal, which is exactly the cost price of wheat for wholesalers and retailers after adding cash discounts, packaging, and brokerage.

“Therefore, our understanding is that the wheat price currently prevailing in the market is not extraordinary and there should not be any cause for panic,” Navneet Chitlangia, senior vice-president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India, told Business Standard.



“If there is no significant difference between the cost price of the sellers and the prevailing price in the market, then how can the price of wheat be considered high? If the cost itself is high, then it is natural that it will also affect wheat products – flour, maida, semolina,” another trader said.

Regarding the burden on the common man due to the spike in prices, the flour millers said that, according to their estimates, an average family of four consumes around 18–20 kg of wheat per month, which is around 240 kg in a year.

Assuming the price of wheat has increased by Rs 500 per quintal, the food budget for that family has risen by around Rs 1,200 per year (around Rs 100 per month).



“In today's time, if you go to a restaurant, this much bill comes for a single meal,” another miller said.

This calculation of the average increase in a family budget does not include the nearly 80 crore poor who are already getting 5 kg of wheat per month for free under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the next five years.

It includes only those consumers who are considered capable of buying it.

Government wheat stocks in the Central Pool as of 1 September are estimated to be around 25.14 million tonnes, compared to 26 million tonnes in the same period last year but 24.82 million tonnes in the year before.



This means that although wheat stocks in the Central Pool as of 1 September 2024 are lower than last year, they are not alarmingly less.

“We believe that, at present, the markets are running on actual demand and supply, and before taking any step, these organisations must think about whether the prices are really high,” Rahul Chauhan, commodity analyst at iGrain India, said.

“The rains in the Kharif season are good for the upcoming Rabi crops, and due to higher prices, farmers’ interest in wheat may increase, but if the import duty is changed, the situation will change soon,” Chauhan said.