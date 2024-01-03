GATE 2024 admit cards to be released today: Check key dates, exam details

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is the GATE exam?
GATE evaluates understanding in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities subjects. The score aids in admission and financial assistance for master's and doctoral programmes. Certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.
This year IISc introduced a new paper this year on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA). With this, the total number of papers has gone up to 30.
This year, more than 800,000 applicants registered to sit for these exams, which is nearly 25 per cent more than the previous year when around 670,000 candidates registered. Of this, around 517,000 candidates sat for the GATE 2023 exam, for which only 18 per cent qualified.
GATE 2024 exam dates
The exams will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024 in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
How to download GATE 2024 hall ticket?
- Visit official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
- Click on the admit card download link.
- Input credentials (contact numbers and date of birth).
- Submit and download GATE 2024 admit card.
- To prepare for the exam, mock tests are available on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
What to check in the GATE 2024 admit card?
Candidates must verify key details, including name, paper combinations, photograph, and signature. Exam centre and other specifics must also be checked.
- Visit official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
- Click on the admit card download link.
- Input credentials (contact numbers and date of birth).
- Submit and download GATE 2024 admit card.
- To prepare for the exam, mock tests are available on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.