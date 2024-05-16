ICSI CSEET 2024: Results declared on official website at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the May 2024 session on Thursday, May 16. Applicants can check their scores after 2 pm on the official website at icsi.edu. The ICSI has explained that along with the result, candidates will also get a detailed breakdown of marks for every subject. But, there will be no provision for physical copies. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps to check • Log on to www.icsi.edu • On the homepage, click on the CSEET May 2024 result link

• Fill in the required login details and hit submit

• View and download the result

• The candidates should take a printout of the result for future use.

ICSI CSEET: Passing grades

For passing the ICSI CSEET exam 2024, candidates must score at least 40 per cent on every paper and achieve a total aggregate of 50 per cent.

ICSI CSEET 2024: No physical copies

Students must know that no physical copies of the result-cum-marksheet will be sent by post. The results are being released for the ICSI Executive course entrance exam held on May 4, alongside a re-exam conducted on May 6 for applicants who confronted technical issues on the original date.

ICSI CSEET: Details mentioned

• Name of Candidate

• Roll number

• Qualifying status

• Subjects’ name

• Marks obtained.

In the result notification, the institute mentioned that it will be sharing the marksheet online and no hard copy of this document will be given to students.

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May 2024 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marksheet will be shared with candidates,” it added.