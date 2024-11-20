Assembly elections LIVE: Ajit Pawar, Sule cast votes; PM urges people to vote in large numbers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Voting Live: 288 seats in Maharashtra, 38 seats in Jharkhand up for grabs today; catch all the LIVE updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections
Maharashtra and Jharkhand are going to the Assembly polls today.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Key Events

9:19 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: Sharad Pawar casts his vote in Baramati

8:25 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule along with her family cast vote

8:13 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to participate in polling with full enthusiasm

7:07 AM

Assembly elections LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrives at polling station

7:04 AM

Assembly elections LIVE: Voting across Maharashtra and Jharkhand underway

9:29 AM

Jharkhand election 2024: We are going to form our government with full majority, says Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says "We are going to form our government here with full majority. Our issues like infiltration, unemployment and corruption have reached the public. Adivasis have taken the resolve to change the govt here. We are coming to power with a 2/3rd majority. BJP is going to form its government in Jharkhand on its own for the first time,"

9:19 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: Sharad Pawar casts his vote in Baramati

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote at a polling station in Baramati.

9:04 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cast his vote

After casting his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, "The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout."

8:54 AM

Assembly elections LIVE: Rajnath Singh urges voters to participate in large numbers

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the voters of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to cast their votes in their respective state assembly elections. "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said in a post on X.

8:42 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar along with his family cast vote

Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar and their daughter Sara Tendulkar, casting vote for Maharashtra Assembly election.

8:37 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddiqui cast vote

NCP candidate from Vandre East constituency Zeeshan Siddiqui casts his vote.

8:25 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule along with her family cast vote

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule along with her family cast vote at a polling station in Baramati. NCP has fielded Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP-SCP has fielded Yugendra Pawar from the Baramati Assembly constituency.

8:13 AM

Maharashtra election LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to participate in polling with full enthusiasm

Here's what PM Modi said " Voting is going on today for all the constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. I urge all the voters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and add beauty to this festival of democracy. On this occasion I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come forward and vote in large numbers."

7:56 AM

Maharashtra elections LIVE: Everyone should come and vote, says Akshay Kumar after casting his vote

The best thing is that the arrangements are very good. I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. Everyone should come and vote because that is the most important thing, says actor Akshay Kumar after casting his vote.

7:39 AM

Maharashtra election 2024: It's important that we step outside to vote, says Rajkummar Rao

It is our right in democracy, so it's important that we step outside to vote. I have performed my duties, says actor Rajkummar Rao after casting his vote.

7:38 AM

Jharkhand election 2024: People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka

People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they await their turn to cast vote for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly election.

7:26 AM

In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty: Mohan Bhagwat after casting his vote

After casting his vote RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote."

7:20 AM

Assembly election 2024: Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan casts his vote in Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan casts his vote at the polling booth at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, under Colaba Assembly constituency. 

7:13 AM

Assembly elections LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for Maharashtra Assembly election.

7:07 AM

Assembly elections LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrives at polling station

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar and NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule cast their votes. NCP has fielded Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP-SCP has fielded Yugendra Pawar from the Baramati Assembly constituency.  Maharashtra and Jharkhand are going to the Assembly polls today. Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly will take place in a single phase today. Of the 288 Assembly constituencies, 234 seats are categorised as general, while 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). This election will see 4,140 candidates contesting, according to the state chief electoral office. Voting will be held on November 20, 2024, from 7 am to 6 pm across all constituencies. A dry day will be observed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra during polling hours.
 
Jharkhand will go for its second phase of assembly elections today with several interesting contests on the anvil across 38 constituencies in 12 districts. The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. A total of 528 candidates are in the fray for the 38 seats in this phase, including 55 women and one third-gender candidate and 472 male candidates. Polling will begin at 7 in the morning and will conclude at 5 pm, barring some sensitive polling stations, where voting will conclude at 4 pm. Over 1.23 crore voters, including 61.0 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes.
 
Counting of votes is set to take place on Saturday and this could set the tone for Parliament’s winter session, which begins on Monday and is scheduled to end on December 20. In both the states, apart from their respective ideological planks, the principal rivals have competed with each other, promising sops and welfare schemes for women, farmers and unemployed youths. The JMM-Congress alliance is hopeful of returning to power with support from women for its government’s monthly allowance scheme of Rs 1,000. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has infiltrated its primary plank. In Maharashtra the BJP is contesting in 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 59 constituencies. As for the MVA, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates. There are a total 97.02 million electors in Maharashtra.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

