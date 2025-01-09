Congress' Sandeep Dikshit to file defamation cases against Atishi, AAP MP

'Prove it or face legal action'

Dikshit, who is set to go head-to-head with AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the polls, has called the allegations baseless and defamatory. “If there is even a shred of truth in their claims, let there be a thorough investigation by the ED or CBI,” he said, adding, “If I am guilty, I should be arrested, and the BJP leader allegedly involved should face action too.”

Allegations and fallout Atishi and Singh had alleged that Dikshit accepted money from a BJP leader to run against Kejriwal. According to Dikshit, these statements have tarnished his reputation and crossed the line of acceptable political discourse. He emphasised that the accusations have caused harm not only to his campaign but also to the public’s trust in fair elections. He also challenged Atishi and Singh to provide concrete evidence to back their accusations. “Their statements are not just an attack on my integrity, but an attempt to mislead the public. If they fail to substantiate these claims, I will ensure they are held accountable in court," he added.

“They must understand the gravity of their words,” Dikshit stated. “Politics cannot be reduced to making wild, unverified claims.”

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit announced that he will file criminal defamation lawsuits against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday. The move comes after two AAP leaders accused Dikshit of receiving funds from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, a claim he denies.