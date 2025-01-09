Whole nation must adopt Kejriwal's governance model: AAP's spokesperson

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday heaped praises on the AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the whole nation should adopt the governance model which was introduced by Kejriwal under which he gave several guarantees.

Kakkar stated that the model which was introduced by Arvind Kejriwal, has guaranteed the lowest inflation, highest per capita income, lowest unemployment and many more things.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar praised Kejriwal's financial management skills, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi has introduced a governance model which I think the whole country should adopt. The model under which Arvind Kejriwal ji has guaranteed the lowest inflation, highest per capita income, lowest unemployment and more. This can only be done by an accounts magician who takes care of every section and yet presents a profitable budget. This should happen in the entire country."

Meanwhile, the political tension between the AAP and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heightened ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva slammed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said his name is "synonymous with lies" as he "failed' to fulfil any of his promises.

Taking a jibe at the AAP national convenor, Sachdeva said that the only statement of his which turned true was his party members including him, going to jail.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said that I swear on my children that I will not take any government car, bungalow or security. Arvind Kejriwal should tell whose life was lost and whose promise was lost. Ahead of the Punjab election women were promised 1,000 rupees would be credited to their account once AAP came to power but none of them received it.

Attacking Kejriwal further, Sachdeva accused him of not fulfilling any of his promises and also labelled him a "synonym for lies."

"He said he would clean Yamuna within one year and will take a dip with the entire cabinet, did he do it? Arvind Kejriwal's name itself means lie. He cannot speak the truth. His tongue is black, when he says that Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh or Arvind Kejriwal will go to jail, this becomes true."

While Delhi Chief Minister's residence, the 'Sheesh Mahal' in the national capital has become a hot topic with incumbent AAP being on the receiving end of strong attacks from both BJP and Congress.

Sachdeva made a visit to AB 17 Mathura Road, the residence that has been allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi after she alleged that the centre cancelled her allotment to the CM residence at 6 Flagstaff Road. He refuted the allegations of Atishi and asked why didn't she take possession of the 6 Flagstaff Road.

Attacking her further, the Delhi BJP chief asserted that entering that residence would have meant Atishi to cooperate in the ongoing probe into the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Notably, BJP has been heavily attacking the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Sheesh Mahal' row.

BJP also put up posters of the Sheeshmahal on the roads near Flagstaff Road. Also, models of the Sheesh Mahal have been prepared by the Delhi BJP and are being displayed in trucks in every constituency.

The elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be done on February 8.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins -- 67 and 62 out of 70 seats -- is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress.