MCD removes over 126,000 posters, banners & flags ahead of Delhi polls

In view of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed after announcement of the assembly election in the national capital on Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said that it removed a total of 126,000 of political advertisement including posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags from 12 zones of the city.

As per an official statement from the MCD, a total of 126,186 posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags were removed. This includes 13, 496 hoardings, 103,687 banners, 1158 signage and 7845 flags.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, and BJP secured eight seats.