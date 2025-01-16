Delhi elections 2025 LIVE updates: AAP wants to bring back excise policy, alleges BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended support to AAP, saying it is stronger than the Congress in Delhi, and his party has decided to stand with AAP. Akhilesh Yadav said,"The regional party fighting against the BJP should be supported by the leaders of the INDIA alliance. AAP and Congress are fighting against each other in Delhi. AAP is strong and we have decided to stand with them. The question is about Delhi and our goal is that the BJP gets defeated. Congress and AAP have the same goal too." Yadav also clarified that the INDIA alliance is intact.

Following its landslide victories in Delhi during 2015 and 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party faces a crucial test as the Bharatiya Janata Party launches an intense effort to claim control of the national capital. On Wednesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections and urged people to vote based on work and not "abuses". Before filing his nomination papers, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman and Valmiki temples. He then led a 'padyatra' from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he filed his nomination. Hundreds of AAP workers, carrying party flags, walked with the former chief minister.