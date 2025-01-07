Govt cancelled allotment of CM house: Atishi's charge before Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government cancelled the allotment of the Chief Minister’s residence.

CM Atishi said that she received the eviction notice from the central government a day before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Atishi is currently staying at her official 17 AB Mathura Road residence. Besides the official CM residence in Civil Lines, Atishi was offered two other government bungalows — one on Raj Niwas Road and the other on Ansari Road in Daryaganj. Government sources said she was supposed to take possession of the house within one week but she did not do so in three months. Therefore, according to the rules, her allotment letter was eventually withdrawn, sources said.

The notice was issued while an investigation into the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence is still underway.

During a press meeting on Tuesday, CM Atishi said, "Today the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced. The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months. The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi."

She further said, "If needed, I will come and stay at the homes of the people of Delhi and keep working for the people of Delhi. Three months ago, my belongings were also thrown on the road. The BJP should remember, today when they have again thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence, I take an oath that I will ensure that every woman in Delhi gets Rs 2100, every priest and granthi gets Rs 18,000 honorarium and every elderly person gets free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojana..."

(With agency inputs)