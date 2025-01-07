'No room for manipulation': ECI chief on Kejriwal's 'voter deletion' charge

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday addressed allegations of electoral roll manipulation ahead of announcing dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. In his address, Kumar rejected the charges, stating that there were almost 70 steps in the process, where political parties worked alongside the Election Commission and had a right to raise issues. "Almost 70 steps are there...in which political parties and candidates remain with us... All the claims and objections that come up - are shared with all the political parties," the chief election commissioner said. This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly alleged that there was an effort by the opposition BJP to manipulate voters’ list in his home segment, the New Delhi assembly constituency. Last month, he wrote to the Election Commission about an “unusual spike” in additions and deletions to electoral rolls.

"There were certain kinds of concerns that were raised (by political parties). It was said that wrongful addition and deletion were made in electoral rolls... It was also said that certain groups are targeted and their names are deleted. Even after giving a reply about EVM - it was said that EVM can be manipulated," Rajiv Kumar said.

He added, "Due process followed rigorously in deletions or additions to voter lists, no room for any manipulation"

Electoral roll transparency

Responding to further to concerns, CEC Kumar emphasised the transparency of the electoral roll process, highlighting that political parties are involved at every stage.

"Draft rolls are sent to political parties on January 1, and they are given the opportunity to raise claims and objections. Deletions or additions follow a rigorous due process, with no deletions made without Form 7," he clarified.

Addressing concerns about voter turnout spikes and counting delays, Kumar stated that India’s electoral system is managed by approximately five million polling staff from diverse backgrounds, with teams randomised and formed shortly before elections.

"There is no large-scale conspiracy among these individuals to manipulate elections," he added.

Kumar affirmed the awareness and vigilance of Indian voters, asserting their ability to discern and understand electoral processes. He also assured that the Election Commission respects public queries and is committed to addressing concerns.

Kumar also reiterated that EVMs were secure and allegations of manipulation were unfounded. He pointed out that since the Bihar elections in 2020, 15 different parties have emerged as the largest in 30 State/UT elections, reflecting the fairness of the electoral process in India.

What did Kejriwal say about electoral polls?

On Monday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed "large scale" fraud was taking place in voter addition and deleting. In a post on X, he wrote, "Large scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to Hon’ble CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet."

Delhi Chief Minister, during a press conference, further claimed that around 10,500 new voters were added, while around 6,000 deleted, calling this "voter scam".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to these claims by accusing he AAP government in Delhi of trying to "influence" the Assembly polls.

"We have been saying this for the last 3 months that Arvind Kejriwal and his team have been trying to influence the elections. Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh threatened the elections officers on public holidays. This shows they have completely lost their ground," BJP Delhi unit Chief Virendraa Sachdeva told ANI.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with counting of votes on February 8.