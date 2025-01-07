'Shedding crocodile tears': BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri hits out at Atishi

Delhi politics heated up after Ramesh Bidhuri on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Atishi of doing “drama” and “shedding crocodile tears”, a day after she broke down during a press conference while responding to remarks made by the BJP leader about her father.

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date Bidhuri, who is fielded by the BJP against Atishi in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of playing the victim card. He also brought up an old controversy, claiming Atishi's father supported a mercy petition for Afzal Guru, the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack, according to a report by Indian Today.

“The Chief Minister should clarify if she supports her father's petition for (terrorist) Afzal Guru,” Bidhuri said during a public rally. Guru was hanged in 2013 for the attack that killed 9 people and injured 15.

Bidhuri also criticised Atishi for dropping her former surname 'Marlena.' “She was Marlena, now she’s Singh. She has changed fathers,” he said, drawing sharp criticism from AAP leaders.

Atishi tears up during press conference

An emotional Atishi defended her father, an 80-year-old retired teacher, saying, “Is this how low you will go to win elections? My father has dedicated his life to teaching children from poor families. Now you are abusing an elderly man for votes?”

Bidhuri has faced backlash multiple times since being named BJP’s candidate from Kalkaji. Recently, he apologised after making a controversial remark comparing road development to Priyanka Gandhi’s “cheeks.”