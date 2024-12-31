Sanjay Singh denies dual-voter claims against wife, plans defamation case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has denied allegations that his wife, Anita Singh, is registered as a voter in both Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and New Delhi, calling the claims baseless. Singh announced his intention to file defamation cases against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for spreading the allegations.

The controversy erupted after Malviya, in a post on X, accused Anita Singh of being a dual voter and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action. Malviya also shared an affidavit allegedly linking Anita Singh to voter registration in Sultanpur. His claims were echoed by Tiwari, who reposted Malviya's statement.

At a press conference on Sunday, December 29, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of targeting his wife to intimidate him for raising concerns about voter deletions of Purvanchalis in Delhi. “They filed an application to delete my wife’s vote to teach me a lesson,” he alleged.

Malviya’s post included: “In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his wife voted in Delhi. If Anita Singh is registered in Sultanpur as per her sworn affidavit, her Delhi vote is invalid and illegal. The EC must act.”

Defending his wife, Singh said Anita is a registered voter in Delhi, citing her name on the EC website. He dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and vowed to seek legal recourse.

Singh also accused BJP leaders of disrespecting Purvanchalis and tarnishing his family’s reputation. “I have served in public life for 30 years. These baseless allegations are humiliating. Amit Malviya and Manoj Tiwari will face justice for their lies,” he said.

The AAP leader reiterated his commitment to defending his wife’s integrity and vowed to hold the BJP accountable for what he described as a smear campaign.