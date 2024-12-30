Seeking help to contest polls, Sisodia launches crowd funding platform

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday launched an online crowd funding platform and appealed for financial support from the public to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Sisodia, a key figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been fielded from the Jangpura constituency this time.

He has represented the Patparganj constituency in the Delhi Assembly since 2015.

"Today I have launched an online crowdfunding platform to contest the election from Jangpura. Every time I contested elections and achieved success because of your financial support. This time too I want your financial support for my election," he wrote on X.

The former deputy chief minister also posted a video featuring his journey from a journalist to politician.

"Every rupee you donate will help advance the politics of work and education in Delhi," he said in a press conference.

The AAP has start a hashtag on X, "MS4Jangpura" seeking public support. A blue and yellow coloured poster with the message "support and fund Manish Sisodia" was also released during the presser.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia attended a jagran of Khatushyam organised at Aggarwal Dharamshala in Jangpura. He visited Nizamuddin Basti and offered prayers at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya.

"Listening to the problems of the people of the slum and working on their suggestions is our priority. This trust and partnership is the strength of our government. Together we will strengthen this relationship and take it to new heights," he wrote on X.

The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in February next year.