Delhi imams protest outside Kejriwal's residence over delay in salaries

The All India Imam Association (AIIA) staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a delay in imams’ salaries from the last 17 months.

The AIIA chief Sajid Rashidi urged the city government to release payment to the Waqf Board so they can pay the pending salaries of imams, who lead the prayers in mosques. Rashidi demanded the release of payment before the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025.

"Imams have not received their salaries for the past 17 months, so we are trying to convince the Delhi government to release this money to the Waqf Board before elections, because after the Model Code of Conduct is implemented the entire process stops," Rashidi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rashidi said he will meet with Kejriwal and raise the issue with him. He further said that the AIIA has already apprised Delhi CM Atishi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and other officers about the same.

"If they do not give us our answers now, we will sit on a protest here and not get up till we get our salaries," he said.

Earlier, Rashidi mentioned that around 250 imams are troubled and their salary is only Rs 18,000 per month.

Rashidi pointed out the absence of a Waqf Board CEO to represent imams and address salary delays. He urged the appointment of a full-time CEO to prevent such issues.

AAP promises Rs 18,000 salary to Hindu, Sikh priests

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for Hindu priests and Sikh granthis if the AAP wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

During a press conference, Kejriwal stated, “Priests and granthis have long been the stewards of our religious traditions, serving society selflessly. Sadly, their financial well-being has often been overlooked.”

Kejriwal further mentioned that registration for the scheme would begin on Tuesday. “I urge the BJP not to obstruct the registration process. Preventing it would be akin to a sin, as they are the ones who connect us to God,” he added.