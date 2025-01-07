People will elect Kejriwal for fourth time: AAP spokesperson Kakkar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the election commission will announce the dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections today. Kakkar stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.

She expressed confidence in a fair election and predicted Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth term.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "AAP is ready to go into the election. We have the CM face, and we have declared all 70 candidates. Contrary to that, the BJP and Congress aren't prepared. We hope that the Election Commission will conduct a free and fair election. The people will elect Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time."

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, Satish Upadhyay, asserted that the Election Commission of India would hold fair elections in the National Capital.

BJP candidate from Kalkaji seat Ramesh Bidhuri said, "Naturally, people of Delhi want to get rid of 'AAP-da' as soon as possible... AAP is used to playing the victim card when they know they are being exposed... The CM (Atishi) is shedding crocodile tears but she should say, does she support her father's stand when he stood up in support of Afzal Guru?..."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a press conference today to announce the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.