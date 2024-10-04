Haryana Assembly elections LIVE news: Kumari Selja meets Cong leadership as Haryana campaign ends

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence on Thursday that BJP will secure victory in the Assembly polls. Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting scheduled for October 8.

"The people of Haryana have decided that on the 8th October, BJP is forming its government with full majority, there is no doubt about it," Saini told ANI. On Wednesday, CM Saini held a road show in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, from where he is contesting. BJP MP Hema Malini also attended the road show. "I am very thankful. The BJP government is coming to power in Haryana for the third time with a very big majority. Today, the scenario of the entire Haryana is in favour of the BJP, in favour of PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi has opened a shop of lies. He starts lying in the morning and continues lying till the evening. People have stopped believing him," Saini said in the road show. During PM Modi's rally in Palwal on Tuesday, CM Saini, stated that Haryana will make history by electing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for a third consecutive term in the state.

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja met her party's leadership in Delhi on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly election. The meeting came amid reports that she was "upset" over the party's affairs in Haryana. Selja stayed away from the party's poll campaign in the state for the last few days and has been concentrating on her Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting also came on a day senior BJP leader and former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar rejoined the Congress just two days before the state goes to polls. Hours before joining the Congress, Tanwar was campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Safidon assembly constituency and exhorting voters to bring the saffron party back to power for the third time in a row. The Congress has been seeking to assuage the Dalit leadership in the state ahead of assembly elections.