J&K, Haryana exit polls 2024 results LIVE: When and where to watch; know key candidates, seats

J&K, Haryana exit polls 2024 results LIVE: Exit poll results for the Haryana Assembly polls will be released after 6:00 pm after voting ends. Poll officials had earlier underscored that conducting or publishing exit polls before 6:30 pm is prohibited. Viewers can also follow updates on the Business Standard website and YouTube channel. Haryana recorded a 22.7 per cent by 11:00 am, after registering 9.53 per cent in the first two hours of voting. After casting his ballot, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Congress, accusing it of misleading the public and claimed that employment opportunities have improved under BJP regime in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged citizens to participate in large numbers and vote in favour of the Congress in the elections. In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Haryana to focus on important issues such as agriculture, employment, and women's rights. Also, incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Saini called on voters to ensure full participation in the assembly polls.

The 2019 Haryana Assembly polls saw a hung assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, and Dushyant Chautala's JJP 10 seats. The JJP played the role of the kingmaker in forming the coalition government. In March 2024, this coalition fell apart, leading to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation. Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as the new chief minister, but his minority government faced challenges when three independent MLAs withdrew their support in May 2024. The results of the state elections will be declared on October 8.