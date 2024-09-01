J&K polls: 219 candidates for 24 seats; 91 running as independents

Women donning burqas, elderly men in multicultural skull-caps, and the youth in trendy outfits are trickling in to attend an election gathering at a local candidate’s residence, which, since the announcement of the much-awaited Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections on August 16, has hosted several such gatherings.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“Chaalis saal bekaar, chaar saal bemisaal (Useless for 40 years, unmatched for four),” Iqbal Ahmad Ahanger, who’s fighting independently, told the gathering while referring to his tenure of four years as local municipal committee chairman. In the four years, going above and beyond the municipality limits to work for the people is what made him a “standout candidate”.
“I had no other option but to part ways. Dynastic and family politics runs deep in the Congress. They never allow anyone to grow beyond that bubble, whatsoever the sacrifices and hardships one has endured,” Iqbal told Business Standard.
“I’ve made painstaking efforts for this reservation and am hopeful for their votes. Our tribals and backward people also remember my extraordinary efforts all these years and I see this all as a major blessing for the upcoming polls,” added Iqbal, chairman of the OBC Welfare Association.
With the nominations for the first phase of the Assembly elections finalised, there will be 219 candidates in the fray for the 24 constituencies going to vote on September 18. Among the 219 candidates, 91 are contesting as independent.
Aijaz Ahmad Mir, a former MLA of the PDP, is contesting from the newly formed Zainapora constituency as an independent after it denied him the ticket from the region’s second-largest party.
“I’ve been a victim of political backstabbing. Never in my wildest of dreams could I see myself being sidelined by the party to which I gave my 14 long years of commitment and support in the most testing of times,” Aijaz told Business Standard.
He’s fighting two bigwigs, one in the PDP and other from the National Conference. “The situation has gone better, there are no boycott calls, and people are taking part in elections. The dynamics have changed, cadre-based parties have much to lose and much to witness as youths take over,” Aijaz added.
The Jamaat-e-Islami, a socio-religious outfit, last participated in J&K elections in 1987 under the rubric of the Muslim United Front. Widely believed to be rigged, elections since then remained a no-go zone for the Jamaat. Although there has been some inconspicuous support to the PDP since 2002, largely the outfit was seen in the frame of Kashmir’s separatist politics and known for its election boycott and hostility to New Delhi.
Facing a ban since February 2019 with its hundreds of educational institutions and religious seminaries shut, the Jamaat is returning to politics after over three decades and has fielded four candidates in the South Kashmir segments of Pulwama, Kulgam, Devsar, and Zainapora.
“This ban has crippled our lives. What option do we have other than to prove ourselves with elections? We always believed in peace and democracy, violence has yielded nothing and only cost us our talented human resource — economy and education,” Talat Majid, Jamaat-backed independent candidate in the Pulwama segment, told Business Standard.
Ahead of the elections, the Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari mediated the talks between the Jamaat’s brass and New Delhi on the lifting of the ban. “We won’t forget what Altaf saab did for us. We’ll pay back,” Majid added. In the meantime, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called for the lifting of ban on Jamaat.
Infighting in BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in J&K had to retract its first list of candidates last week, issuing later a revised one and new lists when it faced resentment and protests at the party headquarters in Jammu. Top leaders, including former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and party chief Ravinder Raina, stand dropped.
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in