J-K, Haryana polls LIVE news: No infighting in party; confident about BJP's victory, says Haryana CM

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asserted that the Opposition can't reinstate Article 370 and accused them of misguiding the people of Jammu and Kashmir on this. "They (the opposition) can't bring it again (Article 370). They are just misguiding people; the way they did during the Lok Sabha elections by saying that we (the BJP) will finish the constitution. How can the Constitution be finished? Good governance and development--these are the two agendas, based on which we are contesting and will win this election," Meghwal told reporters.
Speaking at poll rallies in support of his party's candidates in Jammu on the last day of campaigning, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday asserted that the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution is not possible through the assembly, asking people not to get misled by false promises of the politicians and vote for development and progress. Azad voiced concerns over the promises made by various political parties regarding the return of Article 370 and said these promises are not grounded in reality.
The first phase of Assembly polls was conducted on September 18, while the second phase of polling was held on September 25. The third and final phase of polling will take place on October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8. Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.
No infighting in BJP; confident about forming government for third time: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hit out against Rahul Gandhi ahead of the second leg of his 'Haryana Sankalp Yatra, terms it as 'political tourism'.
12:02 PM
Haryana Assembly elections: Saini only CM who pays MSP on 24 crops, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress, saying that its governments in various states do not pay the minimum support price to farmers as the BJP government in Haryana does. "Rahul Gandhi talks about MSP all the time, but he doesn't even know what MSP is. He doesn't know about the crops grown in the Rabi and Kharif periods. Congress has governments in so many states, but not even one state gives MSP on 24 crops. Nayab Singh Saini is the only Chief Minister who pays MSP on 24 crops," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Kunjpura here on Sunday.
11:53 AM
Congress acts against rebels in Haryana, expels 10 leaders
The Congress hit out against party rebels in Haryana on Monday, expelling 10 leaders from the party for 6 years after they were found indulging in anti-party activities. The party has expelled Chitra Sarwara, who is contesting as an Independent from Ambala Cantonment.
11:51 AM
'Congress, NC has accepted defeat before end of J-K assembly polls': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
The Congress and National Conference have both conceded defeat even ahead of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy following the conclusion of campaigning for the third and final phase for the Assembly polls. Speaking to ANI on Sunday Reddy said that both parties were trying to "fool the people" by ending their campaign midday. "Omar Abdullah said that our party won't be there in the government...Rahul Gandhi has just visited once and said something wrong as well. Both parties have already accepted defeat before the end of the election. They are trying to fool the people by suspending the campaign when only half of the day is left," he said.
10:53 AM
Opposition cannot reinstate Article 370 in J-K, says Union minister
