J-K, Haryana polls LIVE news: No infighting in party; confident about BJP's victory, says Haryana CM

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asserted that the Opposition can't reinstate Article 370 and accused them of misguiding the people of Jammu and Kashmir on this. "They (the opposition) can't bring it again (Article 370). They are just misguiding people; the way they did during the Lok Sabha elections by saying that we (the BJP) will finish the constitution. How can the Constitution be finished? Good governance and development--these are the two agendas, based on which we are contesting and will win this election," Meghwal told reporters.

Speaking at poll rallies in support of his party's candidates in Jammu on the last day of campaigning, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday asserted that the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution is not possible through the assembly, asking people not to get misled by false promises of the politicians and vote for development and progress. Azad voiced concerns over the promises made by various political parties regarding the return of Article 370 and said these promises are not grounded in reality.