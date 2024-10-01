J&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVE: Voting underway in 40 constituencies, 415 candidates in fray

The Election Commission of India on Monday suspended the appointment of Colonel Vikrant Prasher from the Indian Army as SSP (Training) and Special (Ops) in the J&K Police. The Commission questioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration for issuing the appointment order without prior approval, as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in effect. The poll body has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a compliance report by October 1, along with an explanation for the unauthorised order. This move comes just before the final phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir taking place today. Today marks a significant day for the West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gorkha communities, who have lived as "unwanted citizens" in Jammu and Kashmir for over 70 years. These communities are excited to cast their votes in the assembly elections for the first time, marking a historic moment for those who have long been without political representation. With over 1.5 lakh people living in areas across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, especially in border regions, these groups are now part of the electoral process, electing MLAs. Unlike previous elections, candidates are actively engaging with their communities. In the lead-up to voting, West Pakistan refugees celebrated by exchanging sweets in Chakra and Chabay Chak in the Samba and Jammu districts.

In the final phase of the Assembly election, 40 constituencies across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir are heading to the polls today. A total of 415 candidates are contesting in these 40 seats, with 16 seats located in the Kashmir region and 24 in the Jammu region. Around 3.9 million voters are eligible to vote at 5,060 polling stations during this phase. This election is significant as it is the first in a decade and the first since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019. The three-phase election features a multi-party contest for 90 seats across the former state. The National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed an alliance for the elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also key competitors. To encourage women's participation, election officials have introduced pink polling stations, staffed entirely by female officers, to attract more women voters. In Udhampur district, each of the four constituencies has one pink polling station run by women. The initiative aims to both empower women and boost their voter turnout, an official said. Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed across Udhampur in preparation for the election.