BJP writes to EC, seeks 'stringent action' against Rahul over EVM remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) regarding a controversial statement made by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the INDIA bloc's rally on March 31.

During the rally, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha elections, warning that if the BJP were to secure victory through such means and tamper with the Constitution, it would have severe repercussions for the nation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP's slogan of "400 paar" (crossing 400 seats) is unattainable without resorting to match-fixing, suggesting that the prime minister has appointed "umpires" to facilitate this achievement.

The Congress MP allegedly stated, "This is a fixed match," suggesting a distrust in the electoral process and hinting at possible government influence within the EC. He also voiced concerns that elections are impossible to win without Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and lamented what he perceived as a decline in constitutional rights.

In response to Gandhi's speech at the Ramlila rally in Delhi, the saffron party claimed that Gandhi made several highly objectionable statements.

"While addressing a political rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on March 31, 2024, Rahul Gandhi peddled disinformation, attempted to create disaffection against the impartiality of elections and the authenticity of EVMs by handing out utter lies, in complete violation of the laws of the land, healthy democratic conventions, and the Model Code of Conduct [MCC]," said the party.

"Hurling personal abuses at the world's most popular leader, Narendra Modi, seems to have become a favourite pastime for most Congress and other Opposition leaders," it said.

"Rahul Gandhi had lied to the people and made baseless allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fixed the match with the ECI, he is tampering with the EVM, and taken control over the public institutions, which is blatantly false, devoid of any evidence, and thus. Such unsubstantiated allegations and distortions are violative of electoral laws, and thus Rahul Gandhi is guilty of spreading false information and making unverified allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it added.

"In addition, Rahul Gandhi's unfounded accusations against the ECI represent a severe breach of the moral turpitude underpinning our electoral system. These false claims not only cast unwarranted aspersions on the integrity of the ECI but also signify a gross violation of the fundamental principles of fairness and accountability inherent in any nation guided by the rule of law," it added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also rebuked Rahul Gandhi, stating that the latter made several objectionable remarks carrying significant implications.

Addressing the media after meeting Election Commission officials, Puri said, “This [Gandhi's remark] is not just in violation of the MCC but could have serious implications. He [Gandhi] also said that the central government has deployed its people in the Election Commission. He also raised questions on the credibility of the EVMs and said the Constitution will be changed after elections if the BJP wins again,” the minister said.

“He repeatedly makes such comments, and, therefore, the Election Commission must consider censuring him from speaking during the Lok Sabha elections, as the Congress leader would not stop making such remarks,” Singh stated.

On Sunday, member parties of the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc participated in a joint rally in Delhi. At the rally, which was primarily against the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case, the speakers, including Gandhi, targeted the Centre's Narendra Modi government for allegedly weakening the country's democracy and ‘fixing’ the polls.