Lok Sabha polls: Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP will win seats from Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said the people of the state were suffering from the corrupt and incompetent government.

Addressing the public campaign here for candidates of the BJP-led NDA, he said, "Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time."



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses a public rally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, ahead of Lok Sabha elections



"BJP is encouraging the youth here. BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil K Antony is full zeal to serve you (the public). The politics of Kerala need this kind of freshness.… — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Attacking the Left and the Congress in Kerala, Modi said the people of the state have endured hardship under governments plagued by corruption and incompetence.

Modi said due to the corrupt and incompetent government in Kerala, people are suffering, and they will benefit only if the cycle of consecutive LDF and UDF governments is broken.

"In the last elections, the people of Kerala made us the double-digit vote percentage party. And now, our destiny of double-digit seats here is not so far," Modi said.

He said both the LDF and UDF governments have turned a blind eye to the struggles of rubber farmers.

"Additionally, the state's law and order situation has significantly deteriorated," he said.



ALSO READ: LS elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in TN as part of South push

The meeting was attended by NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), among other leaders.

In addition to them, Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, was also present.