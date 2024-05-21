Lord Jagannath remark: Why Sambit Patra is seeking atonement with 'upvaas'

Sambit Patra , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, unwittingly ignited a row on Monday following his inadvertent assertion that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after the Prime Minister's roadshow in Puri, Sambit Patra, addressing local channel Kanak News, said, "Lakhs of people have gathered to see Modi. Lord Jagannath is a devotee [bhakt] of Modi, and we are Modi's family. This is an unusual sight, and I am not able to control my emotions. I think it is a historic day for all Odias."

Patra's unintended statement drew sharp criticism from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who deemed it an "insult" to the Lord.

"Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of Universe. Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannatha bhaktas and Odias across the world," Patnaik wrote in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Lord embodies the pinnacle of Odia Asmita (Odia pride), Patnaik added. "I strongly denounce the statement made by the BJP Puri Lok Sabha candidate, and I appeal to the BJP to keep the Lord above any political discourse. By this, you have deeply hurt Odia Asmita and this will be remembered and condemned by people of Odisha for a very long time," Patnaik wrote.





Meanwhile, Patra responded to Patnaik's post by clarifying that it was a "slip of tongue". He also sought forgiveness from Mahaprabhu Jagannath for the slip of the tongue and decided to undertake a period of "upvaas" (fasting) in atonement.

"Today, a statement made by me created a controversy. After PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Puri, I gave bytes to many media channels and everywhere I said the same thing, that PM Narendra Modi is an ardent devotee of Mahaprabhu Jagannath... In the end, when another channel took my byte, it was extremely hot, crowded and noisy. Unknowingly, while giving the byte, I said the opposite, that Mahaprabhu is a devotee of PM Narendra Modi. This can never be true, and a person in his senses can never say such things that god is a devotee of a human. I have made this mistake unintentionally," he said.

"I know some people must have been hurt but even god forgives mistakes made unintentionally... I need to seek forgiveness from Mahaprabhu Jagannath for this slip of the tongue and I have decided to do a 'upvaas'," Patra added.





Slamming Patra, Odisha Congress said that Patra's comment was a direct attack on Odia Asmita.

"We want Sambit to apologise with folded hands in front of national media, and each and every citizen of Odisha. It's very derogatory… You should mind your language," read Odisha Congress's post on X.

Patra's comment coincided with Prime Minister Modi's campaign visits to Puri, Cuttack, and Angul. Ahead of his roadshow in Puri, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Jagannath temple.

"Prayed to Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Puri. May His blessings always remain upon us and guide us to new heights of progress," he shared on X.

The ensuing controversy has provided the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with an opportunity to counter the BJP, which has been criticising the Patnaik-led state government for allegedly disregarding Odia pride and culture.

The BJD party is locked in a tough fight with the BJP in the state. While the BJD is striving to overcome anti-incumbency as it vies for power for the sixth consecutive term, the BJP has also expanded its presence in the region. Transitioning from securing one seat in the 2014 general elections, the BJP augmented its count to eight in 2019. Similarly, it bolstered its Assembly representation from 10 seats in 2014 to 23 in 2019.

Odisha is witnessing Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly polls simultaneously in four phases.