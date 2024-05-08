Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: Repolling at voting both in Barmer records over 85% turnout

LS elections: Repolling at voting both in Barmer records over 85% turnout

Press Trust of India Jaipur
May 08 2024
Over 85 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the repolling held on Wednesday at a polling station in Dudhwa Khurd in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency.

The exercise was ordered by the Election Commission following complaints of a breach of confidentiality after some videos showing bogus voting and voters being denied their right to franchise surfaced on social media.

Officials said the overall polling percentage recorded was 85.70.

The Barmer district election officer has suspended four members of the polling team which had conducted the voting at the booth on April 26, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said repolling was held from 7 am to 5 pm at polling centre number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, of the Dudhwa Khurd booth in the Chauhtan assembly constituency.
 

There are 1,294 eligible voters and 1,109 cast their votes.

He said the department made all preparations for the repolling as per the instructions of the Election Commission and webcasting was done as well.

Earlier, repolling was held on May 2 at a polling station in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Of these, voting was held for 12 seats in the first phase on April 19 and 13 seats in the second phase on April 26.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsrajasthanElections

First Published: May 08 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

