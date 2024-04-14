Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi holds massive road show in coastal city Mangaluru

LS polls: PM Modi holds massive road show in coastal city Mangaluru

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mangaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive road show in this coastal city of Karnataka, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a festive atmosphere in several places.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold.

The Prime Minister, who was wearing a saffron cap and holding a lotus symbol, was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta and party nominee for neighbouring Udupi-Chikmagalur seat Kota Srinivas Poojary.
 

Also Read

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

Swearing-in ceremony of new govt on Dec 13: MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Beating Retreat Ceremony today: Check travel advisory for Delhi roads here

Ambani home 'Antilia' illuminated for Ram mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony

Kohli to Neeraj: Full list of sportspersons to witness Ram temple ceremony

Long pending reforms to boost shipping industry, promises BJP manifesto

Authoritarianism, stifling Oppn makes polls as good as rigged: Jean Dreze

Congress 'sultan of tukde, tukde gang': PM Modi at Karnataka election rally

BJP manifesto promises 30 mn houses, empowerment of women and farmers

BJP manifesto: Party promises energy access through Ujjwala, solar power

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsKarnataka

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story