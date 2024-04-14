LS polls: PM Modi holds massive road show in coastal city Mangaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive road show in this coastal city of Karnataka, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a festive atmosphere in several places.

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold.

The Prime Minister, who was wearing a saffron cap and holding a lotus symbol, was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta and party nominee for neighbouring Udupi-Chikmagalur seat Kota Srinivas Poojary.

