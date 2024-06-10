Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE news updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today

Narendra Modi Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest news updates here
NDA Government Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, alongside 30 cabinet ministers. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers at the grand event. Sixteen of the 17 ministers who lost the Lok Sabha elections were not included in the cabinet by the BJP leadership. Narayan Rane, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur were not included in the Narendra Modi-led council of ministers despite emerging victorious from their respective Lok Sabha seats. Among the candidates who lost the General Elections but were included in the council of ministers was Ravneet Singh Bittu. Bittu joined the BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections. A two-term Congress Lok Sabha MP, Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:39 AM IST