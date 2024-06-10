Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE news updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today

NDA Government Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, alongside 30 cabinet ministers. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers at the grand event. Sixteen of the 17 ministers who lost the Lok Sabha elections were not included in the cabinet by the BJP leadership. Narayan Rane, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur were not included in the Narendra Modi-led council of ministers despite emerging victorious from their respective Lok Sabha seats. Among the candidates who lost the General Elections but were included in the council of ministers was Ravneet Singh Bittu. Bittu joined the BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections. A two-term Congress Lok Sabha MP, Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

A total of 72 ministers took the oath, including 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge. After Modi’s swearing-in, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, in that order, were the first to take the oath of office.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar got the maximum representation in the Modi Cabinet. Uttar Pradesh bagged nine ministerial berths, which includes one Cabinet, whereas Bihar got four cabinet berths out of a total of eight ministers from the state. Uttar Pradesh sends the most members, 80, to the Lok Sabha.