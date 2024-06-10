Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE news updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE news updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today

Narendra Modi Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest news updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
swearing, Modi, coalition
File image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NDA Government Formation LIVE: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, alongside 30 cabinet ministers. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers at the grand event. Sixteen of the 17 ministers who lost the Lok Sabha elections were not included in the cabinet by the BJP leadership. Narayan Rane, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur were not included in the Narendra Modi-led council of ministers despite emerging victorious from their respective Lok Sabha seats. Among the  candidates who lost the General Elections but were included in the council of ministers was Ravneet Singh Bittu. Bittu joined the BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections. A two-term Congress Lok Sabha MP, Bittu is  the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

A total of 72 ministers took the oath, including 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge. After Modi’s swearing-in, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, in that order, were the first to take the oath of office.
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar got the maximum representation in the Modi Cabinet. Uttar Pradesh bagged nine ministerial berths, which includes one Cabinet, whereas Bihar got four cabinet berths out of a total of eight ministers from the state. Uttar Pradesh sends the most members, 80, to the Lok Sabha.

Key Events

11:27 AM

I will be relieved soon, I didn’t want Cabinet berth: BJP's Kerala MP Suresh Gopi

11:18 AM

Which formers CMs did NDA include in the Modi Cabinet?

11:12 AM

NDA cabinet news update: BJP excludes 16 of 17 ministers who lost

11:07 AM

Narendra Modi 3.0 Government LIVE update: See full list of ministers who joined Modi Cabinet 3.0

10:22 AM

Cabinet Formation News: Modi retains 34 ministers, includes 19 in Cabinet

11:27 AM

I will be relieved soon, I didn’t want Cabinet berth: BJP's Kerala MP Suresh Gopi

BJP MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi has hinted that he wants to “get relieved from the Cabinet”. Gopi told Malayalam TV channels in Delhi that he had informed his party that he didn’t want the Cabinet berth as wanted to work as an MP.  He added that he could be relieved soon. The actor-politician canvassed for votes on the plank of “a Union minister for Thrissur, Modi’s guarantee”.

11:18 AM

Which formers CMs did NDA include in the Modi Cabinet?

Uttar Pradesh’s Rajnath Singh, Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam’s Sarbananda Sonowal, Bihar’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy alongside Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan were the six former chief ministers in the newly sworn-in Cabinet.

11:12 AM

NDA cabinet news update: BJP excludes 16 of 17 ministers who lost

The major omissions from the new Modi Cabinet which was sworn in yesterday were four cabinet ministers in the outgoing council who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, namely Smriti Irani, RK Singh, Arjun Munda and Mahendra Pandey. Read here for a detailed story.

11:07 AM

Narendra Modi 3.0 Government LIVE update: See full list of ministers who joined Modi Cabinet 3.0

BJP chief JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chirag Paswan were among the additions to the NDA cabinet which was sworn in on Sunday evening.  Read here for more details.

10:22 AM

Cabinet Formation News: Modi retains 34 ministers, includes 19 in Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained 34 ministers from his outgoing Cabinet including as many as 19 with Cabinet berths.
Narayan Rane, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur were not included in the Modi-led council of ministers despite emerging victorious from their respective Lok Sabha seats.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiNitish KumarJanata Dal (United)BJPCongressTDPChandrababu Naidu

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News