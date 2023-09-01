Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Opposition alliance INDIA passed a resolution on Friday in Mumbai, where the parties resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 together as far as possible

BS Web Team New Delhi
INDIA alliance

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) passed a resolution in its meeting on Friday in Mumbai, where the Opposition parties resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 together as far as possible and immediately initiate seat-sharing arrangements in different states.

The Opposition alliance stated: "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take."

The bloc added: "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme, "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" in different languages."

According to reports, the Opposition bloc has formed a 13-member coordination committee. The leaders of 28 Opposition parties meeting in Mumbai have slammed the government's move to set up a panel to study the feasibility of "one nation, one election."

The Centre on Thursday constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind for "one nation, one election".

Centre trying to divert attention, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "We demand fair election, not 'one nation one election'. This move of "one nation, one election" is being brought to divert the attention from our demand for a fair election."

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said that the government took this decision without discussing it with other political parties.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talked about India being the mother of democracy, so how can he make such a decision without consulting with all the parties?" Raja said.

Topics :Narendra ModiOpposition partiesOppositionCongressBS Web ReportsSanjay RautD RajaCPIShiv SenaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPLok Sabha

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

