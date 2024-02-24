Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Public discourse was on corruption before 2014, Modi changed it: Minister

Public discourse was on corruption before 2014, Modi changed it: Minister

"Everyday (before 2014), news of a scam surfaced... 2G, 3G, coal, or something else. There was nothing else for discussion. People were fed up," he claimed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The public discourse before 2014 was regarding corruption whereas a major transformation has happened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with the country emerging as the fifth largest economy in the world now, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Saturday.

Rupala, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said PM Modi's promise is to make the country the third largest economy in the world during his third term.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"If you recall the atmosphere 10 years ago, before 2014, you will come to know that corruption was the only focal point in election time. There was nothing else," he told reporters.

Rupala was here to attend the Telangana BJP's ongoing 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"Everyday (before 2014), news of a scam surfaced... 2G, 3G, coal, or something else. There was nothing else for discussion. People were fed up," he claimed.

Under Modi, there has been a major transformation and the country has now emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world from being 10th or 11th, he said.

PM Modi's promise is to make India the third largest economy during his third term, he added.

Rupala highlighted the Modi government's achievements, including abolition of Article 370, banks in the country recovering from losses and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said it is a matter of pride for all Indians that PM Modi helped smaller countries "when no superpower helped" them during COVD-19 pandemic.

"Today, a sense of confidence is instilled in the world. If any disaster occurs in any corner of the world and a voice is raised, the leader who responds to it is Narendra Modi," he said.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

LS elections: Most parties in Tamil Nadu want EC to hold single-phase polls

Zero-tolerance policy towards misuse of money in elections: CEC Kumar

Is BJP held hostage by alliance partners: Cong's swipe after seat sharing

Seeking to plug loopholes, ECI tweaks policy on transfer of officers

PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to visit Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok SabhaElectionPoliticsBJP

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story