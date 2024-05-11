Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / YSRCP, TDP, Janasena are 'B' team of BJP in Andhra, says Rahul Gandhi

YSRCP, TDP, Janasena are 'B' team of BJP in Andhra, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a poll rally in Kadapa, the Congress leader alleged the remote control of the three leaders is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi,Rahul,Congress leader
Solapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Praniti Shinde, in Solapur, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other opposition parties in the state, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said BJP stands for Babu (TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan and Pawan (Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan).

Addressing a poll rally in Kadapa, the Congress leader alleged the remote control of the three leaders is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Invoking former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Rahul Gandhi said the former's footmarch across Andhra Pradesh was an inspiration for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Today Andhra Pradesh is run by the 'B' team of BJP. The BJP's 'B' team means B for Babu, J for Jagan and P for Pawan. Remote control of these three people is with Narendra Modi," Gandhi said, taking a dig at the three parties.

He further said these leaders are under Modi's control as the latter has ED, CBI and other agencies.

The Gandhi scion said Rajasekhara Reddy was like a brother to his father Rajiv Gandhi and both leaders shared a personal relationship also.

Topics :Rahul GandhiY S Jaganmohan ReddyIndian National CongressTDPYSRCPLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

