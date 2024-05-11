Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi's election speeches are hollow talk, says Priyanka

LS polls: PM Modi's election speeches are hollow talk, says Priyanka

Show me one picture of Narendra Modi visiting the house of an adivasi to understand their problems, Gandhi said

Priyanka Gandhi,Priyanka,Congress leader
Rae Bareli: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for Lok Sabha polls, in Rae Bareli, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nandurbar (Maharashtra)
May 11 2024
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election speeches as "hollow talk" and accused him of using politics only with the aim of gaining power and not to serve people.

She was speaking at a rally here to drum up support for Congress candidate Gowaal Padvi from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat, a day after PM Modi addressed a public meeting in this tribal-dominated constituency.

"All that Modi ji speaks is 'khokhli baatein' (hollow talk) that does not carry any weight," she said.

"Show me one picture of Narendra Modi visiting the house of an adivasi to understand their problems," Gandhi said.

It is the duty of political leaders to respect your culture and tradition, she said, adding that the BJP does not respect the culture and tradition of adivasis. "President Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the adivasi community, was not allowed to inaugurate the new Parliament building or participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. When it comes to actually giving respect, Modi ji backs out," she alleged. Attacking the PM further, Gandhi said, "Modi ji cries like a child saying he is being abused. This is public life...Learn from Indira Gandhi...The woman like Durga, who broke Pakistan into two. Learn from her bravery, courage and determination. But when you call her anti national, what can you learn from her.

May 11 2024

