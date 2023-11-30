Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Madhya Pradesh exit polls 2023: Close fight likely between BJP, Congress

Madhya Pradesh exit polls 2023: Close fight likely between BJP, Congress

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election exit polls 2023 : The results of the exit polls will give a preliminary idea to parties of what the election results could be like

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005, barring a brief period between 2018 and 2020, is seeking a fifth term. However, his party has not named him the candidate for the top job this time around. 

Congress campaign is led by state unit president Kamal Nath, whom senior party leader Digvijaya Singh is supporting.

The state has 230 seats and 116 are needed for a majority.

Let's take a look at what exit polls are predicting:

The exit poll by Republic TV-Matrize has given a clear edge to the BJP, predicting that the saffron party would win between 118 and 130 seats. The Congress is expected to win 97-107 seats, while other parties would get 0-2.

The predictions by TV 9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat say that the Congress would win between 111 and 121 seats, while the BJP would get 106-116 seats. The constituencies where other parties are projected to win are between zero and six.

Jan Ki Baat said that the Congress would win the elections with 102-125 seats and BJP would be second with 100-123 seats, while others are likely to win five seats.

Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts BJP is in the lead with 151 seats, Congress with 74 seats, and Others with five seats.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are surveys conducted after voters have cast their ballots in an election. These polls aim to predict the likely outcome of the election before the official results are announced. Pollsters interview voters as they exit the polling stations, asking them about their choices in the election.

The collected data is then examined to provide an early indication of the trends and potential winners in the election. Exit polls are often used by media outlets and political experts to offer preliminary insights into the election results and to gauge voting behaviour. However, exit polls are seldom conclusive, and the actual election results may vary.

