Congress looted poor in name of poverty elimination, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress and accused the party of "looting" the poor in the name of poverty elimination.

Addressing a public rally at Panvel in Maharashtra on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Congress always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. Generation by generation, they have given the false slogan of 'gareebi hatao'. Congress looted the poor in the name of poverty elimination."

"In most of the states, Congress' existence is in danger. To protect their existence and to come to power, Congress will do anything. Their (Congress) one leader is openly declaring that they will give infiltrators, Rohingyas, and Bangladeshi - gas cylinders at cheaper rates. It's the example of how they are playing with the future of your children's future for the sake of votes," he added.

Hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said that the way devotees sit in front of God's deity to seek blessings, he sat in front of Shivaji Maharaj's tomb to seek his blessings for national service.

"I have a soul connection with Raigad, an emotional connection. When I was made nominee for PM candidate by the BJP in 2013, I came to Raigad to visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tomb to seek his blessings. The way a devotee sits in front of God's deity, I sat in front of Shivaji's tomb to take his blessings for the nation's service. For the sale of viksit Bharat, swaraj along with suraj is necessary. This resolution will be fulfilled when our poor move forward. Only the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance can fulfil this resolution. We have been getting blessings from the people of Raigad. Nobody can stop Maharashtra from touching the heights of development," said the Prime Minister.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA posed a strong performance winning 30 of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti could only win 17.