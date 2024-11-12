Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Rahul Gandhi's rally at Chikhli in Maharashtra cancelled amid flight glitch

Rahul Gandhi's rally at Chikhli in Maharashtra cancelled amid flight glitch

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued a video statement, in which he specified the reason for the cancellation

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Buldhana
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election rally scheduled to be held at Chikhli in Buldhana district of poll-bound Maharashtra was cancelled on Tuesday after his flight from Delhi faced a technical glitch. Gandhi was expected to address the public meeting at Chikhli for Congress candidate Rahul Bondre at 12.30 pm.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued a video statement, in which he specified the reason for the cancellation of the rally.

"I was supposed to come to Chikhli today, but due to technical glitches in my flight I could not come. I apologise for that. I was supposed to address a public rally and interact with soybean farmers. Soybean and cotton farmers are facing big problems," he said.

"I know that the BJP government does not give appropriate prices to soybean and cotton farmers. We will try to find a solution for your problems as soon as the INDIA bloc government comes to power," he added. Party sources said Gandhi's flight could not take off from the Delhi airport due to the glitch.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address a rally in Gondia district later in the day.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 20 and counting of votes will take place three days later.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raut alleges huge money distribution ahead of Assembly polls, questions ECI

Cong complaints against BJP's ad portraying it against SC, ST, OBC quotas

Supriya Sule accuses BJP of corruption, propagating 'distorted history'

Maharashtra elections: Congress accuses Mahayuti of spreading hate in state

Maharashtra polls 2024: Women voters and Maratha quota take centre stage

Topics :Rahul GandhiMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsCongress

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story