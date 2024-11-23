Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance crosses majority mark, shows ECI data

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Varun Sardesai is leading by 600 votes against Zeeshan Siddique, the son of deceased NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique is trailing from the seat he had won five years ago.
9:42 AM
Maharashtra election results LIVE update: Nana Patole leading on Sakoli by 344 votes
9:38 AM
Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: BJP-Shiv Sena ahead on 186 seats, Congress+ on 79 seats
The trends at early morning showed that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was ahead on 181 seats, meanwhile the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) was leading on 79 seats.
9:33 AM
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray leads against Milind Deora in Worli
Aditya Thackeray, the incumbent MLA from the Worli constituency, is contesting against Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora, according to early trends on Saturday morning.
9:15 AM
Maharashtra election result LIVE: BJP+ hits 100-mark, show early trends
The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, has flown past the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and hit the 100-mark in early trends. The counting of votes began at 8 am, with postal ballots being opened first.
9:12 AM
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: NCP's Ajit Pawar leading in Baramati
According to data released by ECI after the first round, NCP's Ajit Pawar is leading Yugendra Pawar by almost 4,000 votes who is making his electoral debut against NCP supremo Ajit Pawar, with the support of family patriarch Sharad Pawar.
8:58 AM
Maharashtra election results LIVE: Zeeshan Siddique leads from Vandre East
The counting of votes in all the 288 seats commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state
8:54 AM
Maharashtra election result LIVE: Early leads show BJP-led NDA ahead
NDA 82
MVA 38
Others 9
8:46 AM
Maharashtra election result LIVE: BJP-Shiv Sena ahead on 69 seats, Congress trailing
Postal ballots are being counted first. The early trends show:
-Mahayukti: 69
-Maha Vikas Agadi: 21
-Others: 6
8:33 AM
Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti leading in 48 seats, Congress+ takes lead in 11
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken the lead in 48 seats of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in 11 as counting of votes began Saturday morning
8:22 AM
Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: BJP+ gains the early lead, Congress+ trailing
The Mahayuti coalition consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde camp) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has established a lead on 28 seats, early trends show. The Opposition MVA bloc is at a close second and leading on six seats.
8:15 AM
Maharashtra results LIVE: Early trends start coming in with Mahayuti leading
The early trends show that the Mahayuti alliance has gained an early lead.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Early trends showed that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken the lead in 194 seats of the 288 seats while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has bagged 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, while the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar), and Congress is vying for a comeback. Readers can catch the poll results on result.eci.gov.in.
The ECI has announced that vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday. For real-time updates and analysis, visit Business Standard.com. You can also follow live updates on Business Standard's social media platforms, its live blog, and the ECI’s official website. Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday.
The Mahayuti alliance is forecast to achieve a resounding victory, according to exit polls released on Thursday. Axis My India predicts the Mahayuti will secure between 178 and 200 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-seat Assembly. In contrast, the MVA is projected to win between 82 and 102 seats, consistent with earlier exit polls published on Wednesday. However, as political analysts caution, exit polls are not always accurate and the final tally could spring surprises.
In Mahayuti, BJP is contesting the largest number of seats at 148 followed by Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 80 and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at 52. There are six more seats where Mahayuti candidates are in the fray. In MVA, Congress is contesting 102 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 96 seats and NCP (SP) 86 seats. Two seats are being contested by Samajwadi Party and two seats by smaller MVA allies. Voting for all 288 seats took place in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20.