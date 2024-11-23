Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance crosses majority mark, shows ECI data

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Early trends showed that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken the lead in 194 seats of the 288 seats while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has bagged 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, while the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar), and Congress is vying for a comeback. Readers can catch the poll results on result.eci.gov.in.

The ECI has announced that vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday. For real-time updates and analysis, visit Business Standard.com. You can also follow live updates on Business Standard's social media platforms, its live blog, and the ECI’s official website. Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday.