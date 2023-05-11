Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Assembly Elections 2023: Will get absolute majority, says Karnataka CM

Assembly Elections 2023: Will get absolute majority, says Karnataka CM

The campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a plus point for the BJP with which the party will get an absolute majority, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

IANS Hubballi (Karnataka)
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
He said this to reporters here on Thursday, adding that he was indebted to the love showered by the people of Shiggaon. "A lot of conspiracies were hatched and false campaigns were run against me, but everything ended yesterday. I will win from Shiggaon by a big margin," he underlined.

To a question, the CM said in the 2018 Assembly polls, the surveys had given over 107 seats to the Congress party, but it was reversed in actual results. Still, he was confident that Modi's campaign had proved a plus for them and youths and women have voted for the BJP, he said.

The BJP is confident of coming to power with the absolute majority.

Bommai, however, declined to reply to a question on the possibility of a hung Assembly, and clarified that he never said that the BJP would win 150 seats, but had said that the party will get the absolute majority and he stands by it.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Topics :Assembly ElectionKarnataka

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Next Story