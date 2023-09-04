Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections: Brahmin community seeks 70 tickets from Congress, BJP

Rajasthan elections: Brahmin community seeks 70 tickets from Congress, BJP

During the Brahmin Mahasangam, the Brahmin community sought 14% quota in education and job opportunities, stating that voting will depend on which party satisfies their demands

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a gathering known as the Brahmin Mahasangam, held at Ramniwas Bagh in Jaipur, members of the Brahmin community voiced their demand for 35 political tickets each from both the Indian National Congress (Congress) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections. The gathering also urged the government to enhance the quota for Brahmins, both in educational institutions and job opportunities, to 14 per cent, according to a report by the Times of India. Furthermore, they sought five tickets from each political party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Public figures, including former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, State Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi, Jaipur Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Ramcharan Bohra, and film directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Anil Sharma attended the event.

People at the event, however, were unhappy with the absence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.MP Ramcharan Bohra became the target of slogans regarding the Union minister's absence. Minister Joshi, who came to Bohra's defence, also faced objections from the crowd. The event witnessed participation from more than 100 "saints and individuals" hailing from eight countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai, Italy, Canada, Nepal, and Singapore.

Pandit Suresh Mishra, the National President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, stated that despite the Brahmin community having a population exceeding 10 million in the state, they continue not "get adequate representation vis-à-vis their population." Mishra emphasised that the community's support in the upcoming state Assembly elections would depend on which political party addresses their concerns.

Among the community's additional demands were the establishment of Lord Parashuram University, the construction of a monumental 111-feet statue of Lord Parashuram, rectification of disparities in economically weaker section (EWS) reservation, enactment of a law safeguarding priests, raising the income limit for EWS reservation from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, and the cessation of government control over temples and monasteries.
 

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress

Rajasthan elections: Corruption is rampant in the judiciary says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections: CM approves retirement benefits for part-time workers

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanEWS quotaReservation quotaIndian National CongressCongressBJPvotingElection newsIndian electionsState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story