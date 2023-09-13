Home / Entertainment / Apple confirms USB-C port in latest iPhone 15, know the reason behind it

Apple confirms USB-C port in latest iPhone 15, know the reason behind it

Apple finally introduced a USB-C port in its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. A single connector will ultimately reduce electronic waste as there is no need to buy different cables and chargers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Apple has confirmed that the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 pro will come with USB-C. The new iPhone will support a USB-C port with USB 2.0 speed, which is 480 megabits per second.

The company is also introducing USB-C accessories, including a USB-C to Lightning dongle and charging cables with higher wattage. 

Why Is Apple Changing the Port Now?
Apple was using the lightning port, which was smaller, reversible and created more space in the device, allowing other components like bigger batteries. The company has been using the lighting port since 2012.


After 11 years, finally, the company has swapped it with a USB-C port. However, the company has been using a USB-C port in its other hardware for the past few years. Even Apple was the first to put the USB-C port on a laptop in 2015. After the laptop, iPads went through this transition from lightning port to USB port. 

The reason why Apple has started using USB-C ports is because the European Union passed a bill last year mandating all phones, cameras and tablets to be equipped with USB-C ports by the end of 2024.

Benefits of USB-C port
The best part of making a USB-C port universal is to make the process of recharging and file sharing convenient, irrespective of the device. This will allow all the devices to use the same charging cable. 


A single connector will ultimately reduce electronic waste as there is no need to buy different cables and chargers. Apple earlier gave reasoning as to why it is not adding a charging brick in the iPhone's box. Thankfully, this time Apple is producing an iPhone 15 with a USB-C port.

The USB-C port allows faster charging, as this will significantly help you when you are at the airport or any other station. However, there is no information about the charging speed of the iPhone 15 after supporting universal power delivery standards.

Time to say bye to the Lightning port
The iPhone Lightning port came into existence in 2012 with the iPhone 5, and since then it has been playing a vital role in charging, audio connectivity and data transfer.


As Apple now has adapted the USB-C port, it's time to say goodbye to a convenient, old and reliable friend, who will be remembered for years.

Topics :iPhoneApple PhonesUSB

