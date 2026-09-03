Bigg Boss 20: Date, time, streaming details, contestants, details inside

The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 20 will once again feature Salman Khan as its host. Fans are eager to know when the show will premiere, who will enter the Bigg Boss house and what new twists and surprises the season will bring. As always, anticipation is building ahead of the new season.

With the premiere just around the corner, there is plenty to look forward to. From the premiere date and streaming details to the expected contestants, theme and format changes, here’s everything to know about Bigg Boss 20 before it begins.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026. The reality show will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and stream online on JioHotstar from 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestant List One of the biggest talking points among fans is the Bigg Boss 20 contestant lineup. While the official list has not yet been announced, several names have been doing the rounds in the media in recent weeks. These include Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Arshifa Khan, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Nitish Rajput, Rohed Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Faisal Khan and Showik Chakraborty. Meanwhile, the show’s pre-launch twist, ‘Fans Ka Faisla’, introduced viewers to Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir. The two are competing for a spot in the Bigg Boss house, with fans getting the opportunity to decide who makes it to the show. The winner is expected to be announced during the grand premiere on September 6.

Bigg Boss 20 Theme Salman Khan disclosed in the Bigg Boss 20 previews that "Tathas-Two" will be the season's theme. Bigg Boss 20 presents an innovative twist based on the idea of "Extra Jeevan Daan," which is intended to give competitors an extra lifeline. Although it has not been formally confirmed yet, rumours also point to the existence of a two-house concept. About Bigg Boss 20 Bollywood actor Salman Khan is making a comeback as the show's renowned host to mentor, criticise, and engage with the housemates. Salman-starring promos have already created a lot of excitement on the internet, hinting at a more daring and unpredictable season that would put each contestant’s patience and endurance to the test.