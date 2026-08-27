Alpha OTT release date: When & where to watch Alia Bhatt's spy thriller?

Alpha OTT Release Date: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, opened in theatres on July 3. The YRF Spy Universe film is now set to premiere on Netflix on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and more than two months after its theatrical release.

Netflix announced the digital premiere on social media alongside a poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The announcement was accompanied by the caption: “Get ready to join the Alpha gang.”

When and where to watch Alpha OTT release?

Alpha, starring Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Alia Bhatt, will premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026. The film will be available to stream throughout the Raksha Bandhan weekend.