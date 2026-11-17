And some Bond traditionalists are also wary over what direction the films, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, will take now that the franchise is controlled by Amazon MGM, which has said that it plans to take the series in new paths.

Sean Connery

Before Fleming’s novel “Dr. No” was adapted for the screen, a London newspaper conducted its own search for the ideal actor to play the super spy, The New York Times recalled in a 1987 lookback for the film’s 25th anniversary. “A thousand readers sent suggestions, including a man named, appropriately enough, James Bond,” the article noted.

But hasty complaints and lasting assessments aren’t always the same, and history has been kinder to most Bond stars than the hair-trigger reactions would have suggested.Here’s a look back at how The New York Times has viewed the previous Bond actors when they were cast and after the films made it to the big screen.