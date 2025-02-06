Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar holds talks with SCO secy general, discusses India's work

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with SCO secy general, discusses India's work

In a post on X, he said, Delighted to meet SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Delhi this evening

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
The EAM said he also discussed India's work in SCO. Image released by @MEAIndia via X on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Delhi and congratulated him on assuming the new responsibility.

The EAM said he also discussed India's work in SCO.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Delhi this evening. Congratulated him on assuming this new responsibility. Discussed India's work in SCO and building of SECURE SCO."

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal met the newly appointed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and discussed different avenues of cooperation.

This marked Yermekbayev's first official visit to India.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secy(West) Tanmaya Lal met the newly appointed SCO Secretary-General Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev on his first official visit to India. Discussions focused on various avenues of cooperation in SCO."

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UNGA President Yang, discusses UN agenda

Public is in mood for change: EAM after casting his vote for Delhi polls

Different standards applied to our neighbours in East and West: Jaishankar

India-EU ties 'more important than before' in this uncertain world: EAM

'PM doesn't attend such events': Jaishankar on Rahul's Trump invite claim

Yermekbayev, arrived in Delhi earlier in the day.

"Warm welcome to Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on his first official visit to India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

 

"This visit underscores our commitment to enhancing regional cooperation, security, and trade & economic development," the MEA added.

Earlier, EAM Jaishkanar signed eight outcome documents highlighting India's contributions during the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on October 16, 2024.

In his remarks, Jaishankar had brought to attention India's own global initiatives and national endeavours which are "strongly relevant for the SCO" and highlighted the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, practising Yoga and promoting millets to Global Biofuel Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance along with the value of digital public infrastructure, and women-led development.

The EAM also reaffirmed the need for fair and balanced connectivity projects that comply with international law and align with the goals of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladeshi protesters storm, destroy former PM Sheikh Hasina's house

US military plane carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants lands in Amritsar

Protesters set fire to Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's home

Canada to host summit on boosting economy after Trump tariff threat

First batch of illegal Indian immigrants from US: 25 women and 12 minors

Topics :S JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsShanghai Cooperation Organisation

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story