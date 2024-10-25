EAM Jaishankar meets German counterpart Baerbock post 7th IGC meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations between the two countries.

While speaking to ANI, Baerbock said that the India-Germany strategic partnership has never been as intense as it is right now.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet FM Annalena Baerbock of Germany, after a successful IGC meeting earlier today. Held wide-ranging discussions on a number of regional and global issues. Our strategic partnership continues to deepen as it enters its 25th year."

Baerbock said, "We had great governmental consultations today. Our strategic partnership is already quite long but it has never been as intense as it is right now. We formulated together a joint declaration of 12 pages... Societies are strong if the rule of law is applied to everybody. This counts to the international world too. Lately, I have had many discussions with my colleague Dr S Jaishankar over the question that Russia has broken not only the rule of law but also has attacked the charter of the UN. We are thankful to the Indian government that they are making sure that total integrity and sovereignty of each country is not only right but a responsibility for all G5 members and also making clear at different meetings that this is what democracies are standing for."

On the mobility and migration agreement between India and Germany, Baerbock said that there are skilled people in the labour market and there is a need for labour in Germany. Hence, it could be a win-win situation for both countries.

She said, "In Indian society, there are so many young skilled people driving the labour market. In Germany, we need labour. This could be a win-win situation for India and Germany. We work with the Indian govt to make it more possible by the mobility agreement we signed two years ago. We see that there is a huge interest in young people and skilled labour coming to Germany. We had to cut red tape in Germany for this."

Hubertus Heil, German Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs said that the message he has for India is- 'If you want to make it, make it in Germany'.

"India and Germany have common values besides some differences and we have common interests as economies, the question of trade, of working together and strengthen our partnership and the best partnership is human beings from both sides meet each other and work together. Germany has a strong economy. It's a secure country compared to other parts of the world and we need skilled migration to Germany. The message is clear for young people- for skilled workers in your country in India, if you want to make it, make it in Germany and this is a message we want to give today. We sped up the processes, we changed the law. You want to make it easier for German companies and for people from India through skilled labour force to come to Germany," he said.

Heil said that they understood that the young people who would come to Germany are not just workers, but humans who should be treated respectfully.

"The message for the young people who will come to Germany is- We know that are not just workers and skilled labour force, they are human beings and have to be treated respectfully in our country. That's why we are here and we are happy to see an increase of young people studying in Germany, a lot of workers working in Germany from India. The amount of people working in Germany in the last four years doubled in a quick time and there's space for more so make it in Germany or a message today for people who will work and live in our country," he said.