Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Germany has increased the annual visa quota for skilled Indian workers to 90,000, up from 20,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. German chancellor Olaf Scholz is on a three-day bilateral visit to India.

"Two of the world's leading economies, together, we can become a force for global good, and the Focus on India document provides a blueprint for this. In this, Germany’s holistic approach and commitment to pursuing the strategic partnership are clearly evident. I am confident that this will further boost Germany's economic growth," Modi said at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses here.

The pact with Germany will be the first agreement under the G20 ‘Skills-based migration pathways’ framework accepted at last year's meet in New Delhi, facilitating the entry of Indian workers into non-traditional sectors like teaching, nursing, and manufacturing, Business Standard had reported last week. According to estimates, Indian skilled workers in Germany have seen a rise in recent years, with close to 137,000 in skilled occupations, sources said.

Germany is grappling with a declining working-age population and a relatively untrained workforce in new and emerging technologies. Case in point, it granted 80,000 work visas in the first six months of 2024, with half being for skilled labour. The German Economic Institute, a major economic think tank, noted last year that the country faces a workforce shortage, with 570,000 jobs remaining unfilled in 2023.

The latest increase in the visa cap for Indians is part of Germany's new skilled labour mobilisation strategy, sustained by ongoing engagement between the two countries following the Migration and Mobility Agreement signed with Germany in 2022, sources said. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Germany hosted 2.8 lakh Non-Resident Indians as of May. It also had 52,864 persons of Indian origin.

Indians are also the largest group of international students in Germany, with 49,483 students registered during the 2023-24 winter semester. However, the German government had also noted in December 2022 that 5,000 Indian nationals were residing in Germany illegally.

Bilateral discussions

Modi held one-on-one talks with Scholz at the prime minister's residence. Later, both leaders co-chaired the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation, signing a series of agreements and joint declarations of intent focused on green urban mobility, research in advanced materials, and skill development.

They also discussed enhanced security and defence partnerships, increased talent mobility, and expanded economic cooperation.

Following his Delhi engagements, Scholz is scheduled to travel to Goa to welcome two German naval vessels on a port call—the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the support ship Frankfurt am Main—as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment. Scholz's current visit marks his third trip to India since assuming office in 2021. He last visited India in 2023 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.