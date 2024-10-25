Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Germany has increased its annual visa quota for skilled Indian professionals, raising it from 20,000 to 90,000, which represents a 3.5-fold increase.

Expressing optimism about the move, PM Modi said the increased visa quota will enhance Germany’s economic growth by addressing its demand for skilled labour and also strengthen the economic cooperation between the two nations. As a result, Indian professionals will have greater job opportunities in Germany.

PM Modi made the remarks at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference German Business 2024 in Delhi, which followed the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India. Earlier, the two leaders held one-on-one meetings at PM Modi’s official residence in the national capital. Scholz’s three-day visit to India concludes on Saturday.

7th Intergovernmental Consultation today

Later today, India and Germany will also organise the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation, to be co-chaired by the two leaders. There will be discussions on enhanced security and defence partnerships, increased talent mobility, and expanding economic cooperation.

“This year is the 25th year of India-Germany strategic partnership. Now the coming 25 years are going to take this partnership to new heights. We have made a roadmap for developing India in the coming 25 years,” PM Modi said at the conference.

Following his Delhi engagements, Scholz is also scheduled to travel to Goa to welcome two German naval vessels, the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the support ship Frankfurt am Main. This project is a part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment.

Scholz current visit marks his third trip to India since assuming office in 2021. Earlier, he was in New Delhi in September 2023 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit.