Use or threat of use of nukes 'unacceptable': India-Germany joint statement

The leaders also noted the "negative impacts" of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least-developed countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
India and Germany on Friday expressed the "deepest concern" over the prolonged war in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz sharing the view that the "use or threat of use" of nuclear weapons in the context of the conflict is "unacceptable".

A joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the two leaders co-chaired the seventh round of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in New Delhi said they also "unequivocally condemned" terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

"The leaders expressed their deepest concern over the war raging on in Ukraine, including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

The leaders also noted the "negative impacts" of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least-developed countries.

"In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. They underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterated that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," it added.

The "Joint Statement: 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC)" said Modi and Scholz also "unequivocally condemned the Hamas' terror attacks on October 7, 2023 and expressed concern over the large-scale loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza".

The leaders underscored that as the world's two largest democracies, India and the European Union (EU) have a common interest in "ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world".

"They emphasised the importance of deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership, which would not only benefit both sides but also have a far-reaching positive impact globally," the statement said.

Modi and Scholz also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Both sides are committed to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes, and underpinned by effective regional institutions," the statement said.

Modi and Scholz reaffirmed their commitment to "further expand and deepen the Indo-German Strategic Partnership".

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

